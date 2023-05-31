Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT [Turkmenistan]: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck 53 km ENE of Balkanabat, Turkmenistan on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake occured at 09:34:49 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 11.1 km.

As per the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 39.714°N and 54.928°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. Balkanabat, is notably, the capital city of Balkan Province, the largest province in Turkmenistan. It is a city in western Turkmenistan.

