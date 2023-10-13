Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

It is the second earthquake to have struck the impoverished nation this week

According to NCS, the tremors shook the country at 6:39 am (IST) on Friday at a depth of 50 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 13-10-2023, 06:39:30 IST, Lat: 35.86 & Long: 68.64, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Afghanistan," read a post on the official handle on NCS on X.

There were no reports of any casualties in the quake till the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on October 11, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 06:11:56 IST, Lat: 34.71 & Long: 62.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted from its handle on X.

The earthquake in the Herat province claimed more than 4000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential buildings, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led ministry.

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks on Saturday.