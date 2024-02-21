Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Afghanistan

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 10 km

21 Feb 2024 3:30 PM GMT
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Afghanistan
Representative Image (Reuters)

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 10 km.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 6:27 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 21-02-2024, 18:27:02 IST, Lat: 36.02 & Long: 70.99, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on social media X.

Further details awaited.

