Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Kazakhstan

The depth of the quake was reported at 17.4 km.

ByANIANI|25 Jun 2023 2:44 AM GMT
ASTANA: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck eastern Kazakhstan on Sunday, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The depth of the quake was reported at 17.4 km.

According to USGS, it took place at 02:21:24 (UTC+05:30) and the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 47.011°N and 80.188°E, respectively.

Further details awaited. No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet.

