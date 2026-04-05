Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Indian Ocean

The earthquake struck at a depth of 90km. In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 05/04/2026 05:39:28 IST, Lat: 5.305 N, Long: 93.972 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Indian Ocean." Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states. Earlier on December 26, 2004, at 07:58:53 (local time), a magnitude 9.2-9.3 earthquake struck with an epicentre off the west coast of Aceh in northern Sumatra, Indonesia.