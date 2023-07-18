Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Afghanistan

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1:28 pm on Tuesday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 110 Kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 18-07-2023, 13:28:18 IST, Lat: 36.58 & Long: 71.17, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 79km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," read a post on the official Twitter handle of NCS.

No reports of material damage or casualties are known yet. Further details are awaited. This is the second quake to have taken place within a week. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted 185 kilometres South-Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on July 15.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12:49 am IST. The quake was recorded at a depth of 215 kms.