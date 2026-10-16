Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hits near Ozernovskiy in Russia

The epicentre, with a depth of 143.2 km, was initially determined to be at 52.01 degrees north latitude and 157.25 degrees east longitude, it said.

A perceptible earthquake with an intensity of up to four magnitude points has been registered in Kamchatka, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service.

“Instrumental intensity in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky amounted to up to four points,” scientists said.

Scientists estimated its magnitude at 6.5 first, but later revised it to 6.9. It was felt as a magnitude-5 earthquake in the region, it said.