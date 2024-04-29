Begin typing your search...

29 April 2024
Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Myanmar
Representative Image (Reuters)

NAYPYIDAW: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Sunday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.39 and Longitude 96.06, at a depth of 7 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 29-04-2024, 02:15:45 IST, Lat: 25.39 & Long: 96.06, Depth: 7 Km, Location: Myanmar," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

ANI

