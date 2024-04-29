Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Myanmar

NAYPYIDAW: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Sunday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.39 and Longitude 96.06, at a depth of 7 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 29-04-2024, 02:15:45 IST, Lat: 25.39 & Long: 96.06, Depth: 7 Km, Location: Myanmar," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.