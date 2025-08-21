EAM Jaishankar to meet Russian FM Lavrov in Moscow today

MOSCOW: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on Thursday to strengthen the diplomatic engagement aiming to reinforce the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The talks are expected to cover a wide spectrum of bilateral, regional, and global issues, with a strong emphasis on economic resilience and multipolar cooperation.

Jaishankar arrived in Russia on August 19 for a three-day visit to further deepen bilateral relations. He co-chaired the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) in Moscow on Wednesday.

He, along with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, also addressed the India-Russia Business Forum, where both sides will explore avenues to bolster trade and investment ties.

Following this, the EAM took to X and posted, "Pleased to join First DPM Denis Manturov and attend the India-Russia Business Forum. Appreciate the assessments and reports of various sectoral leaders regarding the deeper potential of our economic ties."

"Reiterated that an enduring strategic partnership must have a strong and sustainable economic component. And in this context called on our businesses to do more trade, contemplate more investments and joint ventures, and open new frontiers of economic cooperation," he added.

A major focus will be on developing transportation, logistics, and financial systems that operate independently of countries imposing sanctions -- an effort to safeguard economic sovereignty and expand the use of national currencies in bilateral trade.

The meeting comes at a time when both nations are seeking to deepen political dialogue across bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the UN (United Nations), BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation), and G20 (Group of Twenty).

Officials from both sides have underscored that mutual trust and respect remain the cornerstone of Indo-Russian relations.

Key areas of discussion will include strengthening interdepartmental cooperation in sectors such as energy, finance, defence production, science, and culture.

The ministers are also expected to review progress in agricultural, scientific-technical, and infrastructure collaboration, while outlining the schedule for upcoming high-level contacts.

On the global front, Jaishankar and Lavrov will exchange views on pressing international developments, including the evolving security architecture in the Asia-Pacific, the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, and the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli confrontation.

Both Moscow and New Delhi continue to advocate for a multipolar world order, viewing it as crucial to maintaining global stability and equilibrium. Russia has reiterated its commitment to building an inclusive international system based on constructive dialogue and mutual respect.

The meeting is seen as a reaffirmation of the strategic depth of Indo-Russian ties and a step towards enhancing cooperation in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.