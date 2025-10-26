EAM Jaishankar, South Korean counterpart discuss defence, semiconductor cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia on Sunday, discussing cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, “Delighted to meet FM Cho Hyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia. Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding.”

Cho Hyun said that he and EAM Jaishankar agreed to further advance the Special Strategic Partnership as it marks its 10th anniversary. The two leaders also spoke about the Korean Peninsula and regional affairs.

In response to EAM Jaishankar’s post on X, Cho Hyun wrote: “Met with Dr S. Jaishankar in Kuala Lumpur — our second meeting in two months. We agreed to further advance the Special Strategic Partnership as it marks its 10th anniversary, and to continue high-level exchanges. Discussed expanding ties in trade, investment, supply chains, critical tech, and defence, and sought India’s support for Korean companies. Also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and regional affairs.”

EAM Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Malaysia, will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi virtually attended the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) - India Summit.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated: “The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and also exchange views on regional and international developments.”

The meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Cho Hyun comes just two months after their meeting in Delhi in August.

During their meeting in August, the two leaders discussed advancing bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime and people-to-people exchanges and new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy and defence.

