EAM Jaishankar discusses regional, global issues with foreign counterparts on margins of UNGA session

Jaishankar arrived in New York City on Sunday, leading the Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

His engagements on Monday commenced with a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

“Our regular meetings and telecons enable us to maintain the momentum of our Special Global Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

“Regional and global issues, specifically the Ukraine & Gulf crisis were discussed. Also exchanged views on multilateral issues, including the reform of UN Security Council,” he added.

Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha in New York, just weeks after he had met the Ukrainian leader in Kyiv earlier this month.

“Welcomed the opportunity to meet FM @andrii_sybiha again, after my recent visit to Ukraine. Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

After the meeting, Sybiha said he was pleased to meet with Jaishankar to discuss peace efforts, bilateral cooperation, and international developments.

"We spoke about the situation in the Black Sea and its market implications. Restoring freedom of navigation is critical for global food security. Ukraine is ready to play a constructive role and we value India’s engagement."

"We also discussed preparations for the next meeting of our bilateral intergovernmental commission in the nearest future. It will involve a strong business component with an emphasis on innovation," Sybiha said