Dutch prime minister calls crisis talks as coalition acrimony erupts over tax package

Jetten said he was seeking a reboot. He told lawmakers Thursday that his coalition “must make a very serious fresh start, in order to function much better together.”

It is the latest crisis in a splintered political landscape in the Netherlands that has seen four general elections in a decade and eroded public trust in the nation's lawmakers.

Jetten, the Netherlands' youngest premier, took office pledging to seek a new era of consensus among parties in the Dutch parliament, but has so far struggled to rein in political infighting among parties in the legislature and even in his own coalition.

The already fragile unity in Jetten's Cabinet took a hit this week when lawmakers from his centrist D66 party and the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDA) agreed to amendments proposed by two centre-left opposition parties -- PRO and Volt -- to push a tax package through the Dutch parliament in a tight vote Thursday night after a daylong debate.