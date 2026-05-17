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Drone strike causes fire outside nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi

The drone strike came as a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran has held, but tensions remain high and threaten to tip the Middle East back into open warfare and prolong the worldwide energy crisis sparked by the conflict.
A government supporter wears badges showing a portrait of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iranian and Palestinian flags during a pro-government gathering at Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
A government supporter wears badges showing a portrait of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iranian and Palestinian flags during a pro-government gathering at Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
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CAIRO: A drone strike caused a fire outside a nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said.

The Abu Dhabi media office said in a statement that the fire broke out in an external electrical generator outside the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra.

There were no reports of injuries, and there's no impact on radiological safety levels, it said.

The drone strike came as a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran has held, but tensions remain high and threaten to tip the Middle East back into open warfare and prolong the worldwide energy crisis sparked by the conflict.

Abu Dhabi
Drone Strike
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