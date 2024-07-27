Dr Neeraj Patil appointed to UK’s Labour Party's National Executive Committee

LONDON: Dr Neeraj Patil, a leading NRI and former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, has been appointed to the National Executive Committee, the highest decision-making body of Britain's ruling Labour Party.



Patil’s appointment to the National Executive Committee (NEC) has been confirmed by General Secretary of the Labour Party David Evans in a letter last week.

The NEC, which governs the Labour Party, setting the overall strategic direction and policy development, consists of 39 members, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, representatives from trade unions, MPs, and party members.

Born in Kalburgi in Karnataka, Patil had his initial education in India. He then completed his post-graduation from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh with an FRCS & MRCS in Accident and Emergency (A&E).

A consultant in Accident and Emergency Medicine with 28 years of service in the National Health Service (NHS), he has been an active Labour Party member for 20 years.

He was twice elected to the National Policy Forum of the Labour Party.

Dr Patil has served on the Lambeth Council for eight years and was instrumental in installing the Basaveshwara statue opposite the British Parliament in 2015, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, he was appointed as the Chair, Hindus for Labour, an organisation recognised by the Labour Party that aims to connect British Hindu voters with the Labour Party.