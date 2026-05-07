Dozens of passengers left hantavirus stricken cruise ship after 1st fatality

The people who left the ship to return to their home countries were of at least 12 different nationalities, Oceanwide Expeditions said. It said there were also two people whose nationalities were unknown.

Authorities in South Africa and Europe are trying to trace contacts of any passengers who got off the ship. It emerged Wednesday that a man tested positive for hantavirus in Switzerland after he also disembarked at St. Helena and flew home, though his precise movements aren't clear.

Dutch authorities did not confirm where other passengers who disembarked are now.