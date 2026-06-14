Downtown Geneva boards up as drastic security tightens ahead of anti-G7 protests

French and Swiss authorities have imposed extensive security measures as US President Donald Trump and other leaders attend a G7 summit of leading industrialised nations starting on Monday. There are concerns the gathering could trigger violent unrest.

The June 15-17 summit of some of the world's richest nations being held in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, on Lake Geneva, is meant to discuss the Middle East, Ukraine and global economic imbalances. Activist groups including environmentalists, feminists and foes of capitalism have called for a big demonstration later Sunday.

A flotilla of around 20 boats appeared on Lake Geneva off the coast of Evian on Saturday, displaying anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian banners. Some 20 protesters were detained on Friday evening, according to Swiss media reports.

Earlier, between 100 and 150 people had gathered in Geneva for a protest bicycle ride, slowing down traffic and chanting anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian slogans, public broadcaster RTS reported.