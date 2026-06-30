Don't care about name on letterhead: Sergio Gor on Indo-Pacific command row

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit on Monday,Gor said India still conducts more military exercises with the US than any other country and has regular bilateral visits of defence officials.

Gor’s remarks came in the wake of a row over dropping ‘Indo’ from the Indo-Pacific Command. Established in 1947, the US Pacific Command is among the oldest unified commands of the US that extends from the west coast of the US to India’s western border.

During US President Donald Trump’s first term, the Pacific Command was renamed as Indo-Pacific Command, citing the growing importance of India in the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier, this month the US restored the original name of the unified command.