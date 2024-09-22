Dissanayake in lead to become Sri Lankan President: Early trends

CHENNAI: As counting of votes for the Sri Lankan presidential elections is still under way, National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake seems set to become Sri Lanka’s ninth executive president on Sunday, according to postal voting results of seven electoral districts.

Dissanayake has secured 56 percent of the votes while the main Opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, 57, and the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75, trail behind.

Going by this voting trend, the 56-year-old could well become the island nation’s first ever Marxist head of state.

The vote counting, conducted in multiple rounds, continued throughout the night. The final results are expected to be announced by afternoon.

It is also noted that politicians and supporters of the former president have declared Anura Kumara Dissanayake the winner.

Further details awaited