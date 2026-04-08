Discussed ways to build strong future of India-US ties: US envoy Gor on meeting with Trump

"Just had an outstanding dinner with President Trump. We discussed his unwavering determination to bring global stability, the historic achievements of his presidency, the strong future of India-US ties, and so much more! A very memorable evening as history unfolded in real time," Gor posted on X on Wednesday.

The dinner comes as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reached Washington DC on Wednesday to review bilateral trade and defence ties, and discuss the escalating crisis in West Asia.