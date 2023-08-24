Despite opposition, Japan starts releasing nuclear-contaminated water into ocean

TOKYO: Japan started releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

The water discharge commenced at around 1:00 p.m. local time (0400 GMT), while concerns and opposition persisting among local fishermen as well as in neighboring countries and Pacific island countries, as per Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant's operator, Xinhua news agency reported

TEPCO said it plans to carry out the first round of release over 17 days to discharge 7,800 tons of the radioactive wastewater.