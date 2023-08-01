Despite fighting, over 780 trucks deliver 35,000 ton of relief in Sudan: UN

UN humanitarians have said that despite the fighting in Sudan, more than 780 trucks have delivered about 35,000 ton of aid across the country since two months and 10 days.

Between July 22 and 27, more than 40 trucks carrying 1,600 ton of food reached Kassala, Gedaref and White Nile states, and another five trucks carrying some 300 ton of relief reached West Kordofan state, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Monday.

The World Food Programme (WFP) reported providing food and nutrition assistance to more than 450,000 people in Central, East, North and South Darfur states since the hostilities began on April 15. With the Sudanese Red Crescent, WFP supplies are reaching people internally displaced by conflict in the Al Firdous locality in East Darfur, Xinhua news agency reported.

The vast, western Darfur region of Sudan was particularly hard-hit by the conflict.