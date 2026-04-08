Despite ceasefire announcement, India issues fresh advisory, urges nationals to leave Iran expeditiously

In an advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran said, "In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy."'

"It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy," the Indian mission further said, adding the emergency contacts with the advisory.