Denmark's leaders are cautiously optimistic about Trump's announcement of Greenland deal

In Greenland, the Arctic island's top leaders echoed that stance and said the deal had been long in coming.

Trump said on Friday that the agreement would give the United States “permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many US concerns.”

Denmark and the US already have a long-standing security agreement that has allowed the US to deploy forces in Greenland and it was not immediately clear how this deal was different from that.