Democrats win US House and take unified control of Congress

WASHINGTON: Democrats have won control of the US House in addition to the US Senate, delivering a shockingly decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump.
The midterm elections Tuesday channeled voters' deep frustrations over high prices, the Iran war and concerns over government corruption. Democrats routed their rivals across the map, from Texas to Iowa to New Hampshire, including states Trump won by double digits just two years ago.
Democratic control will profoundly reshape Trump's final two years in office and likely hamstring his agenda.