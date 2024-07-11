Democratic leaders challenge Biden to provide convincing evidence of reelection viability

WASHINGTON DC: Democratic leaders challenged United States President Joe Biden to provide convincing evidence of a viable path to reelection after his debate performance, bad battleground state polling and growing concerns that he cannot defeat former US President Donald Trump in the presidential elections, Washington Post reported.

Democratic leaders are questioning President Joe Biden's ability to win reelection after a disappointing debate performance and poor poll numbers in key states. They are calling on Biden to show a clear path to victory against his likely opponent, former President Donald Trump, in the upcoming election."

After the CNN debate with former US President Donald Trump on June 28, the leaders have been pushing Biden to step down from the presidential race despite this he has declared that he is staying and expressed confidence that he would defeat former Trump.

Recently, Biden told congressional Democrats in a letter on July 9 that he would continue his election bid despite mounting concerns about his mental fitness.

Further, he also stated that he will be "running this race to end "of the November election, despite private calls from Democrats to drop out.

In the letter, Biden called for unity among his party, emphasising the need for a collective effort to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

"Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It's time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump," said Biden

On July 8, a leadership call was organised by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, where several top House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to step aside from the 2024 campaign, expressing deep concerns about his potential impact on the Democratic Party's chances in the upcoming elections.