Delaware hospital locked down after 2 people shot inside

The shooting was reported about 3:30 pm at Wilmington Hospital, said David Karas, the chief administrative officer at the Wilmington Police Department.

Karas declined to immediately release any information about the status of the victims or whether police had located the shooter.

ChristianaCare, which operates the hospital, said in an emailed statement it was diverting patients from its emergency department and “taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers and visitors”