Defying Pope Leo XIV and risking schism, traditionalists go ahead with Latin Mass consecrations

The Society of St Pius X, which opposes the modernising reforms of the Catholic Church, went ahead with the consecrations at its seminary in Econe, Switzerland, despite a last-ditch appeal by Leo to call it off.

The American pope warned that consecrating bishops without his approval amounts to a “sin of extreme gravity” that will actually harm their faithful.

And yet bells tolled through the mountain valley as hundreds of priests processed to the altar under a tent at the start of the solemn but celebratory service, which was attended by thousands of faithful Catholics who prefer the traditional Latin Mass over modern liturgies.