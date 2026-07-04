Decision to resign intensely personal: UK PM Keir Starmer

In his first interview since his Downing Street statement that fired the starting gun for a leadership election, Starmer told the BBC on Friday evening that he would complete his current term as a central London member of Parliament.

But, while on the backbenches of Parliament, the 63-year-old politician plans on “keeping his mouth shut” to allow his successor – widely expected to be former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham – to get on with the job.

“I grappled with what was the best thing to do for me, for the country, for the government,” said Starmer.

“In the end it became an intensely personal decision. And that's why it was a decision taken ultimately when (my wife) Vic and I were away with the kids,” he said.