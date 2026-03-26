Debris from intercepted missiles kills two in UAE, reports say

UAE air defences are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran at regular intervals, alerts posted by the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates on social media reveal.

“Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving falling debris in Sweihan street, following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems,” Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

“The incident resulted in the deaths of two unidentified individuals, three injuries, and damage to a number of cars. Further updates will be provided in due course,” it added.