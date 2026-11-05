Death toll rises to 5 in Nairobi collapsed building tragedy after 3 bodies are found

Sixteen people are still believed to be missing since the building collapsed on Oct. 23.

Four people were rescued alive from the 18-storey building, which collapsed along a busy commercial street in Nairobi, while its upper floors were still under construction. The ground and basement floors had been rented out to businesses, including an electronics shop, a grocery store, a textile shop and a butchery.

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja said the building had not been approved for construction and that the renting out of the completed floors was also illegal.

He blamed weak enforcement of construction regulations and minimal penalties for developers' blatant disregard for building laws in the capital.