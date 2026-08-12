Death toll rises to 44 after overloaded ferry capsized on Zimbabwe lake

HARARE: The death toll after an overloaded ferry capsized on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe has risen to 44, police said Wednesday.
Police said on X that the bodies had been retrieved from the lake that forms part of the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. But police did not update how many people were injured or still missing after Tuesday's disaster involving a ferry operated by a government agency.
The ferry capsized while carrying at least 114 adult passengers and five crew members, according to Zimbabwe's disaster management agency.
It was not clear how many people were on the ferry because the figures only included those who bought tickets, and children below ticketing age could have been on board.
The ferry had a carrying capacity of 90 people, according to authorities. It is used to take people from rural communities around the lake to the town of Kariba on its shore.