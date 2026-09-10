Death toll rises to 16 in landslides in southeastern China

More than 18,000 people have been evacuated in Suichuan County, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Two more people were killed in neighboring Hunan province following rains brought by the typhoon, state media reported earlier. The CCTV report didn't specify the cause of the deaths but said the rain had triggered landslides and other disasters.

Saudel made landfall twice in Zhejiang province on August 28 and a third time as a tropical storm in Fujian province on September 3. Jiangxi and Hunan lie inland from the coastal provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.BEIJING