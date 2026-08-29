Death toll reaches 675 in Nepal flash floods

Bodies were recovered from all eight affected districts as search and rescue operations continued on war footing, Nepal police said.

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal on Wednesday.

So far, 675 bodies of the Bhote Koshi flood victims have been recovered from eight districts, according to a statement by Nepal Police.