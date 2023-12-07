Begin typing your search...

Death toll in Karachi building fire rises to five

ByIANSIANS|7 Dec 2023 8:38 AM GMT
KARACHI: The death toll in fire at a commercial-cum residential building has risen to five, local media reported.

The fire broke out in the building named Arshi shopping Centre on Wednesday evening, Geo news reported.

As per eye-witness, a shop caught fire during welding work which later spread to other shops in the building.

Goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were gutted in the blaze.

The fire department said the cooling process has been completed.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has sealed the Arshi Shopping Centre.

