Death toll in China coal mine accident rises to 13

BEIJING: The death toll in the coal mine accident in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province has risen to 13, the owner of the mine said on Sunday.

In the accident that occurred on Friday, three people are still missing, Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident happened in a coal mine of Pingdingshan Tianan Coal Mining Co, Ltd.

Preliminary investigations show that it was caused by a coal and gas outburst.

Rescue work is still underway.