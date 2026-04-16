Death toll from Turkey's second school shooting in a week rises to 10

Six of the wounded were in critical condition before the death early Thursday following the shooting the previous day, officials said.

Isa Aras Mersinli, 14, opened fire on two classrooms at a middle school in the southern city of Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, killing a teacher and eight students and wounding 13 others.

The gunman, who was also killed, arrived at the school with five firearms and seven magazines belonging to his father, a retired police superintendent, who was arrested after the attack.