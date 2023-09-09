Begin typing your search...

Death toll from Morocco earthquake rises to 632

The quake struck at 11.11 p.m. and videos on social media showed people fleeing on the roads, damaged buildings and rubble-strewn streets.

ByIANSIANS|9 Sep 2023 7:13 AM GMT
RABAT: The death toll from the powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck central Morocco has increased to 632, with 329 injured person, state TV reported on Saturday.

Morocco's Interior Ministry said in a statement that the fatalities were reported from the provinces and municipalities of Al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71 km south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 km, the BBC reported.

The quake struck at 11.11 p.m. and videos on social media showed people fleeing on the roads, damaged buildings and rubble-strewn streets.

The tremors were also reportedly felt in the capital Rabat, some 350 km away from the epicentre, as well as the cities of Casablanca and Essaouira.

