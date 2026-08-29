Death toll from flash floods rises to 7 in Tibet; 554 still missing

The flash floods hit Gyirong County in the Tibet Autonomous Region on Wednesday, sweeping through villages and towns near the border area with Nepal.

The death toll in the region has risen to seven, while 554 people are still missing, Tibet's emergency management department said.

Among the missing, 260 have been identified as foreign nationals but their nationalities have not been released yet.

Chinese officials said on Friday more than 1,000 people, including 555 tourists and 499 locals, were evacuated from Gyirong County.