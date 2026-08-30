Death toll from flash flood rises to 16 in Tibet, nearly 550 missing

The massive flash floods struck the immigration port at Gyirong-Nepal border on August 26, where hundreds waited on both sides either to enter or exit Tibet.

The death toll of the devastating disaster rose to 16 on Sunday, said Chinese officials who are carrying out relief and rescue operations in Gyirong county in Tibet.

In Nepal, the death toll has surged to 734, while nearly 2,500 remain missing.

The disaster, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the border, also left 546 people missing in Tibet.

The missing included 261 foreigners from 23 countries, including 49 Indians.