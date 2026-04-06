Death toll from extreme weather in Afghanistan increases to 110

Storms and heavy rainfall began across Afghanistan about 12 days ago, affecting most of the country's 34 provinces. Over the past 24 hours alone, 11 people have died and six have been injured, the Disaster Management Authority said. Seven people were reported missing in separate incidents, all believed to have been carried away by floodwater.

Overall, the flooding, landslides and lighting strikes have killed 110 people and injured 160 in the past 12 days, the authority said, while 958 homes have been completely destroyed and another 4,155 have suffered partial damage.