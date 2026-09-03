Death toll rises to 1,252 in Nepal; risks of fresh floods due to incessant rainfall

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.

As the upstream areas of the Bhotekoshi River are continuously receiving rainfall on Thursday, there is the possibility of rising water levels in Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers as well as small rivers and rivulets flowing through Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, said Saraswati Bishta, a technician at the Flood Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The people residing in the surrounding areas and downstream of the river are urged to remain vigilant, she said.