Cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak heads to Canary Islands after 3 are evacuated

At St. Helena, the body of the Dutch man suspected to be the first hantavirus case on board was taken off the ship. His wife flew to South Africa, where she collapsed at the Johannesburg airport and died.Later, a British man was evacuated at Ascension Island and taken to South Africa.The ship's operator has not said if other people left at those or other locations.The South African health ministry says officials have traced 42 out of 62 people, including health workers, they believe had contact with the two infected passengers who traveled there. The 42 tested negative for hantavirus.British health officials said two of the ship's passengers who flew home earlier in its journey are self-isolating but do not have symptoms of illness. The UK Health Security Agency said "a small number" of contacts of the two are also self-isolating but are not showing any symptoms.