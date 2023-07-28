Court rejects Imran Khan, his wife's pleas for transfer of cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the pleas of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for transfer of cases from one court to another, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The Islamabad High Court rejected Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's pleas for a transfer of cases registered for the May 9 riots, financial fraud and others to another court. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had requested for transfer of trials of six cases to another court.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi made a similar request in a financial fraud case. The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict on Thursday. He ordered the petitioners to approach the relevant forums for the transfer of trials.

The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice directed petitioners to approach Islamabad chief commission for transferring the trials to another court. Meanwhile, Imran Khan did not get immediate stay order in the Toshakhana case as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed the hearing of all relevant cases for next week.

The Islamabad High Court fixed the hearing of a petition seeking a stay order for next week. The court announced the decision after the Supreme Court's verdict and reserved a verdict after listening to the arguments of Khawaja Haris. Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court shared the Facebook posts of Judge Humayun Dilawar with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for verification. The court has directed FIA to submit a forensic report regarding Facebook posts before the next hearing.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's bail in the NCA scandal has been extended till July 31. The case was heard by Justice Muhammad Bashir while the PTI chief appeared before the accountability court along with his lawyers. The court adjourned the hearing and fixed July 31 for final arguments in the case.

Notably, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer. As per the allegations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman and other accused allegedly adjusted 50 billion PKR — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.