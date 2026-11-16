Cosmic time capsule: Ultimate milestone: Voyager 1 is officially one light-day from home

That’s a mind-blowing distance of more than 26 billion kilometres for the spacecraft launched 49 years ago.

When Voyager 1 reaches that remarkable milestone on Wednesday, its radio signals will take precisely 24 hours to travel at the speed of light to Earth — in other words, one light-day. NASA is looking at another 18,000 years before the spacecraft achieves a full light-year and more than double that before it comes near another star.

Project manager Suzanne Dodd sees Voyager 1 as Earth’s ambassador hurtling between stars while providing a “sense of wonder” on the home front.

To celebrate this moment, NASA is urging people from all corners to grab their phones or flashlights to create a wave of golden light after sunset on Tuesday, using Morse code to spell the letters V-G-R, Voyager’s call sign, into the night sky.

Despite sporadic problems typical of old age, Voyager 1 and its twin Voyager 2 continue to send back science and engineering data as they zoom toward different points in space at 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Although launched two weeks before its sibling in 1977, Voyager 2 won’t reach the one light-day mark until 2035.