Correspondents' dinner firing: World leaders say political violence has no place in democracy

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has had frequent run-ins with Trump, described the shooting incident at the Washington Hilton hotel as a “disturbing event”.

“I am relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe following reports of gunfire at the White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington tonight. Political violence has no place in any democracy, and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event,” Carney said in a post on X.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, said it was “good that President Trump and his wife are safe following the recent events”.

“We send them our respect. Violence must never be the way,” Sheinbaum said.