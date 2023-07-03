CoP orders Policemen to avoid using mobile phones while on duty

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore on Monday asked police personnel to avoid using mobile phones while on duty, especially traffic cops on enforcement detail and policemen on bandobust duty and on security detail during important events.

"Policemen on traffic duty and on security detail during VIP visits seem to be distracted because of the use of mobile phones while on duty and it sometimes reflects on the work, " an official release from the office of police commissioner stated.

The commissioner directed senior officials to specifically ensure that the policemen on VIP security duty, bandobust duty, security duty during temple events and festivals do not use mobile phones while on duty.

"Ensuring smooth flow of traffic, regulation and clamping down of traffic rules violators are important duties and usage of mobile phones by traffic cops during duty hours is detrimental to public safety too, " the release added.

According to a senior police officer, police personnel below the rank of sub inspector should not be using mobile phones during bandobust duty, protests and other law and order situations.

The officer clarified that the circular does not apply to police teams on investigation of cases.

Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure that the message reaches the personnel and that the circular is posted on the notice board of all police stations and Station house officers should advocate the points during morning muster.