Contradicting Trump, Pope Leo says AI safety concerns not 'fake news'

Trump said on Sunday he planned to have a late dinner with Amodei, but he has not yet commented on the meeting.

"If someone were to ask me Am I in panic mode?' No I'm not. I sleep at night," Leo said. "I do think that the concerns raised by many of the experts, specialists in AI should be taken seriously."

"I don't think that that is fake news' as some have said to try and cause whether financial or other some other kind of benefit," Leo said.

The pope, who called for robust AI regulation and a slowdown in the technology in his first encyclical “Magnificent Humanity,” is up to speed on developments.

Despite being at the end of a gruelling four-day trip to France, Leo noted a news report Monday afternoon about Nvidia introducing guardrails into AI. He also noted that the company has previously resisted outside regulation of AI development.

"We need to continue to invite political leaders, leaders of AI, social organizations, associations to come together and look at what is happening already and what could be down the road," he said.

"To simply say Oh it's not going to happen' and close our eyes to it I think is probably not the most responsible way to go about that," he added.

The warning comes as worries about AI grow inside and outside the industry and reports continue to emerge about increasingly powerful systems that solve problems beyond human capacity but could also go rogue and carry out other, more harmful tasks.