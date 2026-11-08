Conservative activists storm Diwali celebrations in Seattle

Lang and fellow activist Thomas Allen waved the American flag and carried placards with slogans “Deport All Dot Heads" and "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians” in front of a stage where a dance performance was being held on Saturday.

Videos of the storming of the Diwali celebrations in Seattle went viral on social media.

The activists were soon escorted out of the Diwali celebrations at the Seattle Center Armoury which was part of Seattle Center Festal, a series of 25 free cultural festivals that collectively draw about 400,000 visitors annually.

Lang is associated with an organisation ‘White Replacement’ and was among the attackers of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. He served a four-year jail term and was later pardoned by US President Donald Trump on the first day of his second presidency in 2025

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said she was "beyond disgusted” at the vile and racist display.

“I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country,” Jayapal, the Congresswoman from Washington, said in a post on X.

Former White House advisor Ajay Jain Bhutoria said the actions of Lang and Allen were “absolutely disgusting.”