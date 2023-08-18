Congress appoints Ajay Rai as Uttar Pradesh party president

NEW DELHI: Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appointed Ajay Rai as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Ajay Rai, ex MLA as the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," the release of All India Congress Committee stated.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC President Shri Brijlal Khabri, ex-MP and all the Zonal Presidents," it stated.

Earlier in 2014 and 2019, Ajay Rai was the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi and lost to BJP's prime-ministerial nominee Narendra Modi. On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, Awadhesh Rai, was shot dead outside Ajay Rai's house in Varanasi.