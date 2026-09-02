Congo's Ebola outbreak shows no signs of slowing as deaths top 3,000

The resumption of school in the middle of the outbreak has also raised concerns about transmission in classrooms.

The World Health Organisation said the outbreak is on track to exceed the deadliest on record, West Africa's regional outbreak between 2014 and 2016, which killed 11,000 people.

There is no vaccine or approved treatment for the rare Bundibugyo virus that has sparked the current outbreak. The government is distributing the Ervebo vaccine, which has helped combat previous Ebola disease outbreaks and which the WHO said could offer some protection. The virus has spread to six provinces.